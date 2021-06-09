Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

