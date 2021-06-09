BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,017 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,017 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

