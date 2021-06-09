BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.