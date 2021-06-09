BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.