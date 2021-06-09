BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

