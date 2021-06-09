BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 9,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

