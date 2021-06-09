Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 820903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

