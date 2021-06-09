Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 5872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

