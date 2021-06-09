Bondly Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $1.70 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00943335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.39 or 0.09340188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

