Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 15,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,100. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.