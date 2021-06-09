Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 15,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,100. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

