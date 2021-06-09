BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 22.6% Higher This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $42.60 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $408.65 or 0.01246957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00944951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.88 or 0.09367522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050275 BTC.

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,255 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

