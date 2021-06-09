Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,450 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.