Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

