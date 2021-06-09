Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

