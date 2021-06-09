Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,858,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.