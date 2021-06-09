Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

GILD opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

