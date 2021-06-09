Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 938 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.