Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $28,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 69,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

