Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 87,020 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $2,062,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $4,448,860.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,644. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

