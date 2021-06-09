Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,626. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,300 shares of company stock worth $10,022,330. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

