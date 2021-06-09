Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MNRL stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,300 shares of company stock worth $10,022,330 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

