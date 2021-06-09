Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Scholar Education and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Vitru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.98 $23.51 million $0.32 12.66 Vitru $100.80 million 3.79 $10.11 million $0.52 31.85

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education 2.01% 5.44% 1.67% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 94 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 75,311 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

