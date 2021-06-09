Brightline Capital Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 7.6% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.17. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.