British & American Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BAF opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.63. The company has a market cap of £7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. British & American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get British & American Investment Trust alerts:

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for British & American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British & American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.