Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $464.71. 22,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,871. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

