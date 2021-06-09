Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,219.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.