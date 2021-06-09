Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MANT opened at $87.43 on Friday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

