Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

