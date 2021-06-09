Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.75. 1,256,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.30. AON has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AON by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AON by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.