Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.91. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

