Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

