Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post sales of $34.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $43.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,882.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.30 million, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 430,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,789,102. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

