Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $65.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 104,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,347. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

