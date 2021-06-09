Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.99. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.
In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
X stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,952,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283,908. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.