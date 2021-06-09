Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.99. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,952,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283,908. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

