Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT at $72.25

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. 102,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

