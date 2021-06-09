Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Target Price at $45.13

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SNMSF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

