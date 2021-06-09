Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $11.20

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797,060 shares of company stock valued at $104,330,248 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

