Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $44.60

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 504,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,690. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

