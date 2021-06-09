Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target at $23.20

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

WRE stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 798,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,795. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

