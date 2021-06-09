Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. 10,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,385. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

