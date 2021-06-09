BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.96. BRP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

