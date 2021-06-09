Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Outset Medical comprises 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.17% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 25.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 6,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

