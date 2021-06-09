Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,822 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74.

