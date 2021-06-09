Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

