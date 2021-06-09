Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 831 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $133.69. 125,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

