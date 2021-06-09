Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 9,990 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 134,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,766. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

