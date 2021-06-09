Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

