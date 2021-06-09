Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,287 ($29.88). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 644,434 shares traded.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last three months, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

