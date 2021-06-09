C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,414. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

