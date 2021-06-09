Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,613 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,259. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

